Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss TD Synnex Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TD Synnex, presenting an average target of $155.43, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average has increased by 2.93% from the previous average price target of $151.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TD Synnex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $143.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $156.00 $156.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $145.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TD Synnex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TD Synnex's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into TD Synnex's Background

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.16% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TD Synnex's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

