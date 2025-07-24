Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Science Applications Intl Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Science Applications Intl (NASDAQ:SAIC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $117.57, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.34% from the previous average price target of $117.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Science Applications Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $100.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Buy $130.00 - David Strauss Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $115.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $137.00 $132.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Lowers Neutral $111.00 $121.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Financial Insights: Science Applications Intl

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Science Applications Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.62% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

