Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Planet Labs Stock

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.3, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $4.60. Observing a 12.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.47.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Planet Labs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $8.00 $6.50 Anthony Valentini Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $4.60 - Colin Canfield Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $8.50 $6.30 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $7.00 $5.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Planet Labs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Planet Labs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Planet Labs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

