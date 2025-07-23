Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss PACCAR Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $99.57, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average represents a 1.97% decrease from the previous average price target of $101.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PACCAR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $81.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $97.00 $95.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $98.00 $102.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $127.00 Nick Housden RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $97.00 $106.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PACCAR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PACCAR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PACCAR compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PACCAR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PACCAR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PACCAR's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About PACCAR

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium nameplates Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the Americas and Australia, and DAF, which primarily services Europe and South America. The trucks segment (74% sales) goes to market through a network of 2,200 independent dealers. Paccar maintains an internal finance subsidiary that provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers (6% sales). In recent years, Paccar has aggressively grown its parts business (20% sales), which include engines, axles, and transmissions for its own truck brands as well as independent producers. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 15% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

PACCAR: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PACCAR's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: PACCAR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACCAR's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PACCAR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

