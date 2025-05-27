Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Envista Holdings Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 6.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Envista Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Envista Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Envista Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments; Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment, which derives key revenue, develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America, followed by Western Europe and other developed and emerging markets.

Financial Insights: Envista Holdings

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Envista Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

