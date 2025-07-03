Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Credo Technology Group Stock

Ratings for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $82.43, with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.85% increase from the previous average price target of $76.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Credo Technology Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $81.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $69.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $90.00 $60.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $69.00 $85.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Credo Technology Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Credo Technology Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Credo Technology Group: A Closer Look

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Financial Milestones: Credo Technology Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Credo Technology Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.94% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Credo Technology Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Credo Technology Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

