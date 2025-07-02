Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Axos Financial Stock

Analysts' ratings for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Axos Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $84.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.33%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Axos Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $92.00 $88.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 - David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $72.00 $80.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $84.00 $88.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $84.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Axos Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axos Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Axos Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axos Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axos Financial analyst ratings.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Financial Insights: Axos Financial

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Axos Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axos Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.