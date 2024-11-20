Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Allison Transmission Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $102.29, along with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.75% increase from the previous average price target of $89.14.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allison Transmission is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $82.00 $72.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Raises Underperform $77.00 $67.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $90.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $108.00 $103.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $100.00 $80.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $109.00 $97.00

Allison Transmission is the largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles. The company's automatic transmissions allow customers to achieve better fuel and operator efficiency than less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. Allison serves several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. Its on-highway business has about 60%global marketshare. The company's transmissions can be found in Class 4-8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large passenger vehicles (heavy-duty pickup trucks and motor homes). Allison also produces electric hybrid propulsion systems and is developing e-powertrains.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Allison Transmission showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.96% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allison Transmission's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allison Transmission's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allison Transmission's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Allison Transmission's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

