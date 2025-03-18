Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Align Technology Stock

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Align Technology and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $261.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $280.00 and a low estimate of $235.00. Experiencing a 0.93% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $264.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Align Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $235.00 $270.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $255.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $240.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $272.00 $280.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $270.00 $275.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Buy $260.00 $285.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $280.00 $235.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Align Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Align Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Align Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Align Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Align Technology analyst ratings.

About Align Technology

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Key Indicators: Align Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Align Technology's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Align Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Technology's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

