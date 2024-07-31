Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Outfront Media Stock

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Outfront Media's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Announces Hold $16.00 - James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's major customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Outfront Media

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Outfront Media showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.21% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Outfront Media's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 8.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

