Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Equity Residential Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.33, along with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.58% increase from the previous average price target of $77.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Equity Residential by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $71.00 $76.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $83.00 $79.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $75.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.25 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Equity Residential's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equity Residential analyst ratings.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 311 apartment communities with around 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Key Indicators: Equity Residential's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.