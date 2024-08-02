Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Teleflex Stock

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $254.0, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. Observing a 8.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $233.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Teleflex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $235.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $240.00 $235.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $235.00 $219.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $245.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teleflex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teleflex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teleflex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Teleflex's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2023 sales), interventional (17%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (14%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (10%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Financial Insights: Teleflex

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Teleflex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

