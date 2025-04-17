Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss JPMorgan Chase Stock

Analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JPMorgan Chase, revealing an average target of $273.8, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $251.00. Marking an increase of 0.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $273.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JPMorgan Chase by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Erika Najarian |UBS |Raises |Buy | $305.00|$277.00 | |John McDonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $251.00|$264.00 | |John McDonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $264.00|$268.00 | |Ebrahim Poonawala |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $284.00|$285.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $265.00|$273.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JPMorgan Chase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of JPMorgan Chase's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, JPMorgan Chase faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

