Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Cooper Companies Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. A 14.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $108.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cooper Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $97.00 $107.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $105.00 $115.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $93.00 $118.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $76.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cooper Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cooper Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cooper Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Cooper Companies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cooper Companies analyst ratings.

About Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the US. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the US contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the US, and controls 17% of the US IUD market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cooper Companies

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Cooper Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

