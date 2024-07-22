Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Chesapeake Energy Stock

Ratings for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chesapeake Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $106.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $117.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. This current average represents a 1.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $107.20.

A clear picture of Chesapeake Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $108.00 $112.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $111.00 $101.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $93.00 $107.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $116.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chesapeake Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chesapeake Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chesapeake Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp is a us-based exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. Geographically, the company focuses on areas of Marcellus, Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville, Northwestern Louisiana (Gulf Coast); and Eagle Ford, South Texas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Chesapeake Energy

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Chesapeake Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -64.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chesapeake Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.42%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chesapeake Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

