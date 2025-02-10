Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Avantor Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Avantor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 8.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $27.40.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avantor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $26.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $29.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avantor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Avantor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Avantor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Avantor

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Breaking Down Avantor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avantor's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Avantor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Avantor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

