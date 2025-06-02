Beyond The Numbers: 47 Analysts Discuss Amazon.com Stock

47 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 20 27 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 16 25 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $240.04, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This current average has decreased by 7.06% from the previous average price target of $258.28.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $230.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $215.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $215.00 $220.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $226.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $225.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $233.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $249.00 $253.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $212.00 $215.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $240.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $260.00 $270.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $245.00 $248.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $288.00 $287.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $260.00 $270.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $253.00 $272.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $220.00 $260.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $248.00 $275.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $235.00 $275.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $250.00 $306.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Outperform $195.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $235.00 $280.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $230.00 $270.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $225.00 $280.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $225.00 $273.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $245.00 $280.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $240.00 $285.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $265.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $265.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $255.00 $285.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $225.00 $257.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $220.00 $270.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $280.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $250.00 $275.00 Nicholas Jones Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.

Get to Know Amazon.com Better

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amazon.com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.62% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

