Beyond The Numbers: 43 Analysts Discuss ServiceNow Stock

Ratings for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) were provided by 43 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 23 3 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 13 18 2 0 2 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ServiceNow and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1037.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $1300.00 and a low estimate of $716.00. Experiencing a 3.75% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1078.02.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of ServiceNow's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1050.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1025.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1160.00 $1128.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $975.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1100.00 $1060.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1100.00 $970.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $1050.00 $1050.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $1200.00 $950.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $969.00 $967.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1060.00 $975.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1025.00 $900.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $950.00 $881.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $724.00 $716.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1020.00 $970.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $1075.00 $1050.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $975.00 $950.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Maintains Buy $1100.00 $1100.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $1120.00 $1200.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1100.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $925.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1010.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $1082.00 $1426.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $950.00 $990.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $970.00 $1200.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $900.00 $1275.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $967.00 $1200.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $881.00 $960.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $1048.00 $1048.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $716.00 $716.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $1025.00 $1280.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $1025.00 $1250.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1100.00 $1250.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $1050.00 $1200.00 Robert Majek Raymond James Lowers Outperform $1000.00 $1200.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $990.00 $1185.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $950.00 $1175.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $950.00 $1100.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $1010.00 $1200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ServiceNow's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ServiceNow's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

ServiceNow's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

