Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Qualys Stock

Analysts' ratings for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $144.5, a high estimate of $163.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A decline of 8.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Qualys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $140.00 $150.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $135.00 $162.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $163.00 $170.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qualys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Qualys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Qualys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Qualys's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Qualys's Background

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Key Indicators: Qualys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Qualys's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

