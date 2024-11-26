Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Primerica Stock

Analysts' ratings for Primerica (NYSE:PRI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $320.5, along with a high estimate of $345.00 and a low estimate of $283.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.4% from the previous average price target of $307.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Primerica's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $345.00 $314.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $340.00 $300.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Announces Buy $314.00 - John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $283.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primerica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Primerica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Primerica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Primerica's Background

Primerica Inc is a provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, distributed on behalf of third parties. Primerica has three main subsidiaries: Primerica Financial Services, a marketing company; Primerica Life Insurance Company, a principal life insurance underwriting entity; and PFS Investments, which offers investment and savings products, brokerage services, and registered investment advisory. It has four segments Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. Geogriphically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the US.

A Deep Dive into Primerica's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Primerica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Primerica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primerica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Primerica faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

