Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Prestige Consumer Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.5, along with a high estimate of $104.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Marking an increase of 6.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $92.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Prestige Consumer among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryland Conrad RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $97.00 $96.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $93.00 $87.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $95.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $100.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prestige Consumer. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prestige Consumer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Prestige Consumer's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Prestige Consumer's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Prestige Consumer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is one of the largest pure-play over-the-counter healthcare providers. It has a diverse portfolio composed of leading brands in niche consumer health categories. Prestige's key brands include Clear Eyes (redness relief), Dramamine (motion sickness relief), Monistat (vaginal anti-fungal), and Summer's Eve (feminine hygiene), and many of its brands enjoy category leadership and recommendations from medical professionals. The firm mainly plays in North America where it generates roughly 85% of its total revenue, and the remaining sales come from Australia, New Zealand, and certain Asian markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Prestige Consumer's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Prestige Consumer displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prestige Consumer's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prestige Consumer's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Prestige Consumer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

