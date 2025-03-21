Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss DTE Energy Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $138.25, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.95% from the previous average price target of $133.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DTE Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $147.00 $139.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $136.00 $131.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $137.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into DTE Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DTE Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Financial Milestones: DTE Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DTE Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.24% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, DTE Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

