Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss CDW Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CDW, revealing an average target of $189.75, a high estimate of $223.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.21% lower than the prior average price target of $209.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of CDW by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $175.00|$222.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $160.00|$220.00 | |Erik Woodring |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $201.00|$193.00 | |George Wang |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $223.00|$201.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CDW. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into CDW's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering CDW: A Closer Look

CDW Corp is a multi-brand provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's broad array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. The company has five operating segments namely, Corporate, Small Business, Public, CDW UK, and CDW Canada. The Corporate segment generates the majority of its revenue and serves USA private sector business customers.

Understanding the Numbers: CDW's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CDW's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CDW's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CDW's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, CDW faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

