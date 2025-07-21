Beyond The Numbers: 34 Analysts Discuss Advanced Micro Devices Stock

Throughout the last three months, 34 analysts have evaluated Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 14 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 9 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $145.03, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 5.51% from the previous average price target of $137.45.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Advanced Micro Devices among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $140.00 $95.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $165.00 $145.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $175.00 $152.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $140.00 - Frank Lee HSBC Announces Buy $200.00 - Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $152.00 $135.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $175.00 $110.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $175.00 $110.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $132.00 $132.00 Sujeeva De Silva Roth Capital Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $144.00 $126.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $117.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $110.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Mark Lipacis Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $120.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $120.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $121.00 $137.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $110.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $132.00 $162.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $115.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Advanced Micro Devices's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Advanced Micro Devices: A Closer Look

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

