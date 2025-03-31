Beyond The Numbers: 30 Analysts Discuss Snowflake Stock

In the latest quarter, 30 analysts provided ratings for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 16 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 11 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $210.37, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 7.06% from the previous average price target of $196.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Snowflake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $225.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $215.00 $205.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $210.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $221.00 $210.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $228.00 $201.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $187.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $210.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $203.00 $190.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $215.00 $208.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $205.00 $186.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $205.00 $185.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $190.00 $155.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $235.00 - Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $195.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $201.00 - Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $150.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $208.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Snowflake's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snowflake analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

Financial Insights: Snowflake

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Snowflake showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.37% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Snowflake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.