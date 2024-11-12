Beyond The Numbers: 29 Analysts Discuss ServiceNow Stock

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has been analyzed by 29 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 17 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 12 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $1008.52, a high estimate of $1150.00, and a low estimate of $900.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.54% from the previous average price target of $912.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of ServiceNow among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1050.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1071.00 $1068.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $913.00 $906.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1045.00 $985.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1025.00 $1000.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $990.00 $900.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $1040.00 $1020.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $950.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1050.00 $1025.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1000.00 $850.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $1000.00 $980.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $820.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $975.00 $900.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1000.00 $850.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $1075.00 $900.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $900.00 $780.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $960.00 $900.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $1000.00 $900.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $1068.00 $915.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1020.00 $825.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $980.00 $850.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $1000.00 $850.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $1100.00 $900.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $980.00 $890.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1025.00 $860.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $950.00 $850.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1055.00 $900.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1025.00 $935.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ServiceNow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ServiceNow's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ServiceNow analyst ratings.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Breaking Down ServiceNow's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

