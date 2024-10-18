Beyond The Numbers: 27 Analysts Discuss Diamondback Energy Stock

In the latest quarter, 27 analysts provided ratings for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 16 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Diamondback Energy, presenting an average target of $218.85, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This current average has decreased by 2.26% from the previous average price target of $223.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Diamondback Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $218.00 $219.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $233.00 $237.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $216.00 $225.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $252.00 $240.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $225.00 $245.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $205.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Raises Buy $195.00 $154.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $210.00 $216.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $182.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $219.00 $230.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $209.00 $235.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $223.00 $247.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $198.00 $185.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Announces Hold $185.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $237.00 $245.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $247.00 $245.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $240.00 $249.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $231.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $245.00 $257.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $216.00 $214.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $249.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $154.00 $154.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Neutral $215.00 $201.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Diamondback Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Diamondback Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Diamondback Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Diamondback Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Diamondback Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

