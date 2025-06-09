Beyond The Numbers: 26 Analysts Discuss Advanced Micro Devices Stock

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been analyzed by 26 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 10 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $127.65, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Highlighting a 9.29% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $140.72.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advanced Micro Devices. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $135.00 $117.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $110.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $120.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $121.00 $137.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $110.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $132.00 $162.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $175.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $140.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $126.00 $147.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $120.00 $135.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Advanced Micro Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Micro Devices analyst ratings.

Delving into Advanced Micro Devices's Background

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Financial Milestones: Advanced Micro Devices's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 HSBC Upgrades Reduce Hold May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.