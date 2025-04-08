Beyond The Numbers: 24 Analysts Discuss Target Stock

24 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Target (NYSE:TGT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $134.75, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A 6.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $143.79.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Target by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Scot Ciccarelli |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $82.00|$124.00 | |Greg Melich |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $120.00|$130.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $120.00|$130.00 | |Rupesh Parikh |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $150.00|$165.00 | |Edward Kelly |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $135.00|$150.00 | |Michael Lasser |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $155.00|$170.00 | |Robert Ohmes |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $145.00|$160.00 | |Scot Ciccarelli |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $124.00|$134.00 | |Kate McShane |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $142.00|$166.00 | |Bill Kirk |Roth MKM |Lowers |Neutral | $122.00|$131.00 | |Michael Baker |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$153.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $120.00|$133.00 | |Peter Keith |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $124.00|$132.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $130.00|$145.00 | |Greg Melich |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $130.00|$135.00 | |Christopher Horvers |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $140.00|$146.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Outperform | $145.00|$150.00 | |Corey Tarlowe |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$165.00 | |Christopher Horvers |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $146.00|$139.00 | |Zhihan Ma |Bernstein |Raises |Market Perform | $142.00|$139.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $155.00|$145.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $133.00|$130.00 | |Scot Ciccarelli |Truist Securities |Raises |Hold | $134.00|$129.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Outperform | $150.00|$150.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Target. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Target's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Target's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Target: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Target faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.15% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

