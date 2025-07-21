Beyond The Numbers: 22 Analysts Discuss eBay Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 10 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for eBay, presenting an average target of $70.41, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has increased by 5.31% from the previous average price target of $66.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive eBay. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $74.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $66.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $63.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $72.00 $72.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $69.00 $65.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $62.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $62.00 $61.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $62.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $72.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $69.00 $63.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $68.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $78.00 $72.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $73.00 $72.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $79.00 $80.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $61.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to eBay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to eBay. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into eBay's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About eBay

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Key Indicators: eBay's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, eBay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

