Beyond The Numbers: 21 Analysts Discuss DraftKings Stock

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.95, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. A decline of 6.79% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DraftKings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $50.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $42.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $50.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $60.00 $61.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $59.00 $62.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Lance Vitanza TD Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $60.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $52.00 $64.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $61.00 $62.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Jordan Bender Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $57.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DraftKings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DraftKings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DraftKings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DraftKings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DraftKings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 28 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Key Indicators: DraftKings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DraftKings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DraftKings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DraftKings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): DraftKings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DraftKings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

