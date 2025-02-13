Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss AppLovin Stock

Analysts' ratings for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 18 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $415.06, along with a high estimate of $580.00 and a low estimate of $325.00. Observing a 38.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $300.44.

The standing of AppLovin among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $580.00 $375.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $335.00 $220.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $440.00 $315.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $366.00 $360.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Announces Buy $375.00 - Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $325.00 $200.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $425.00 $400.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $450.00 $385.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $480.00 $480.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $450.00 $270.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $460.00 $335.00 David Pang Stifel Raises Buy $435.00 $250.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $400.00 $270.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $480.00 $260.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $375.00 $252.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $360.00 $250.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $400.00 - Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $335.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AppLovin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AppLovin's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AppLovin displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, AppLovin faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

