Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Autodesk Stock

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Autodesk, presenting an average target of $342.81, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $285.00. Marking an increase of 1.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $337.88.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Autodesk by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ken Wong |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $300.00|$350.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $315.00|$360.00 | |Saket Kalia |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $365.00|$355.00 | |Taylor McGinnis |UBS |Raises |Buy | $370.00|$350.00 | |Adam Borg |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $350.00|$360.00 | |William Jellison |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $285.00|$275.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $335.00|$330.00 | |Steve Koenig |Macquarie |Maintains |Outperform | $360.00|$360.00 | |Joe Vruwink |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $336.00|$345.00 | |Keith Weiss |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $385.00|$375.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $340.00|$325.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $339.00|$361.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $325.00|$325.00 | |Joe Vruwink |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $345.00|$330.00 | |Michael Funk |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $335.00|$325.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $400.00|$280.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Autodesk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Autodesk's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Autodesk: A Closer Look

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Autodesk: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Autodesk's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.57% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.98. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

