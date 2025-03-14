Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss Colgate-Palmolive Stock

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Colgate-Palmolive, presenting an average target of $98.47, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average has decreased by 5.5% from the previous average price target of $104.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Colgate-Palmolive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $99.00 $97.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $97.00 $103.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $100.00 $104.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $93.00 $95.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $98.00 $101.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $104.00 $111.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $101.00 $101.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $95.00 $101.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $83.00 $96.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $104.00 $112.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $103.00 $109.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $83.00 $92.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $112.00 $121.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Colgate-Palmolive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Colgate-Palmolive

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

A Deep Dive into Colgate-Palmolive's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Colgate-Palmolive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 228.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Colgate-Palmolive's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 40.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

