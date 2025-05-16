Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Caterpillar Stock

Ratings for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Caterpillar, revealing an average target of $347.71, a high estimate of $396.00, and a low estimate of $243.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.41% lower than the prior average price target of $360.00.

A clear picture of Caterpillar's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $357.00 $272.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $395.00 $309.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $370.00 $320.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $331.00 $325.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $396.00 $389.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $395.00 - Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $309.00 $300.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $325.00 $357.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $283.00 $300.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $380.00 $490.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $320.00 $430.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $389.00 $438.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $243.00 $385.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $375.00 $365.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Caterpillar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Caterpillar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Caterpillar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

