Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss Boyd Gaming Stock

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.79, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Marking an increase of 1.42%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $77.69.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Boyd Gaming's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $76.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $87.00 $76.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Neutral $86.00 $76.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $85.00 $81.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $79.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $76.00 $71.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Neutral $74.00 $74.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $76.00 $75.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $71.00 $82.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $86.00 $83.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $83.00 $86.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $78.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $75.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $75.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boyd Gaming's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Boyd Gaming's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Delving into Boyd Gaming's Background

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Understanding the Numbers: Boyd Gaming's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boyd Gaming's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BYD

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Susquehanna Downgrades Positive Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BYD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.