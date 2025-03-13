Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Intel Stock

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 11 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 8 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intel, presenting an average target of $22.62, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 3.58% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.46.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intel by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $25.00 $19.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $29.00 $22.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $26.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $22.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $28.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $22.00 $22.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $20.00 $20.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Intel: A Closer Look

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Understanding the Numbers: Intel's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

