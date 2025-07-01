Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Lineage Stock

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.75, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. A decline of 18.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Lineage by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $75.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $50.00 $55.00 Craig Mailman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $49.00 $64.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $64.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $50.00 $56.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $74.00 Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $59.00 $68.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $64.00 $70.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $56.00 $74.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Overweight $59.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lineage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lineage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lineage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lineage analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Lineage

Lineage Inc is a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust. It operates an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising approximately millions of square feet across several warehouses predominantly located in densely populated critical-distribution markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's reportable segments are Global Warehousing, which utilizes the company's industrial real estate properties to provide temperature-controlled warehousing services to its customers, and Global Integrated Solutions, which complements Global Warehousing with specialized cold-chain services. Maximum revenue is generated from the Global Warehousing segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Lineage

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lineage's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lineage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LINE

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Neutral Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LINE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.