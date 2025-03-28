Beyond The Numbers: 12 Analysts Discuss Comerica Stock

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.42, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Experiencing a 4.67% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $74.92.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Comerica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $67.00 $70.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $63.00 $71.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $72.00 $72.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $76.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $78.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $77.00 $82.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $71.00 $85.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $70.00 $73.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $68.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Comerica's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comerica analyst ratings.

Discovering Comerica: A Closer Look

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Comerica's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Comerica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.09.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

