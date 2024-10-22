Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Take-Two Interactive Stock

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $191.73, along with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $179.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $190.56, the current average has increased by 0.61%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Take-Two Interactive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $191.00 $175.00 Hamilton Faber Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $194.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Announces Buy $179.00 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $185.00 $185.00

All You Need to Know About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by Grand Theft Auto and contains other well-known titles such as NBA 2K, Civilization, Borderlands, Bioshock, and Xcom. Zynga mobile titles include Farmville, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing.

Take-Two Interactive: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Take-Two Interactive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Take-Two Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

