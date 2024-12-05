Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Adobe Stock

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $622.36, with a high estimate of $660.00 and a low estimate of $550.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.59% from the previous average price target of $618.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Adobe. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $635.00 $635.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $616.00 $621.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $550.00 $560.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Maintains Buy $640.00 $640.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $660.00 $660.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $644.00 $660.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $635.00 $635.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $621.00 $550.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Adobe. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Adobe's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Adobe's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Adobe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.59% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adobe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Adobe's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

