Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss UiPath Stock

Analysts' ratings for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.87% from the previous average price target of $14.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of UiPath's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $15.00 $14.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $15.00 $13.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $15.00 - Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $16.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $13.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UiPath. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for UiPath's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UiPath's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UiPath analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About UiPath

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

Understanding the Numbers: UiPath's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UiPath's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.07% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

