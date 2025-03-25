Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Ingram Micro Holding Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.5, with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.69% lower than the prior average price target of $28.10.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Ingram Micro Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $26.00 $27.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $27.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingram Micro Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ingram Micro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ingram Micro Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ingram Micro Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ingram Micro Holding

Ingram Micro Holding Corp is a technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. The company plays a vital role in the IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to business-to-business technology experts. The company also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support.

Financial Milestones: Ingram Micro Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ingram Micro Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ingram Micro Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingram Micro Holding's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingram Micro Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Ingram Micro Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

