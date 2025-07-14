Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Elevance Health Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $484.4, a high estimate of $522.00, and a low estimate of $434.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.89%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Elevance Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Buy $484.00 $555.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $434.00 $480.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $510.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $478.00 $478.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $480.00 $522.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $465.00 $450.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $478.00 $478.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Maintains Buy $518.00 $518.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $485.00 $485.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $522.00 $512.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Elevance Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Elevance Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Elevance Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Elevance Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elevance Health analyst ratings.

Delving into Elevance Health's Background

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of December 2024. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Elevance Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Elevance Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elevance Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elevance Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Elevance Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELV

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ELV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.