Is a Beyond Meat Turnaround Still Possible in 2026?

Key Points

Beyond Meat is pivoting away from its identity after facing some intense financial pressures.

Its clean-label shift is logical, but execution risk remains extremely high.

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Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is running out of time to prove it has a future. In March, the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq after its stock price remained below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company has until Aug. 31 to get the stock back above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days or face removal from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. It's still under $1 a share, and a reverse stock split -- the simplest way to boost the price into the required range -- is on the table.

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That context matters. But it's also worth understanding what Beyond Meat is actually trying to do with the underlying business, because the rebrand happening right now is more interesting -- and more desperate -- than most coverage acknowledges.

The "Meat" problem and a new company pivot

Beyond Meat officially rebranded as simply "Beyond," or more formally, Beyond The Plant Protein Company, in early March. CEO Ethan Brown said at Natural Products Expo West that the rebrand is about reshaping the company "around very real food that is directly from plants". That sounds like a mission statement, but it reads like an admission.

Brown himself acknowledged: "It's just not the moment for plant-based meat." That is a remarkable thing for a CEO to say about the core product that made his company famous. The plant-based burger-and-sausage business -- the thing that gave Beyond Meat its identity -- is shrinking. Net revenue for Q4 came in at $61.6 million, down nearly 20% year over year. Volume declines hit both foodservice and retail, the company's two largest channels.

The new strategy leans on two things: a clean-label protein product called Beyond Ground -- made with fava beans and potato protein, with just four ingredients -- and an expansion into plant-based beverages and snacks under the simplified brand. The idea is to escape the "ultra-processed" criticism that has followed plant-based meat for years and shift focus toward pursuing consumers who want whole-food protein options rather than a burger substitute.

Management also set a goal of returning gross margins to 30% or higher, from their current level of roughly 10.3%. That is a significant gap.

My honest assessment

I think the turnaround is possible in theory, but the window is narrow, and the execution risk is high. The company has changed CEOs multiple times in its turbulent post-IPO years. Its social media accounts still carry the old name, a detail that might seem minor but signals how disorganized the rebranding effort actually is.

The stock is currently trading well below $1. It's technically a penny stock -- and the delisting risk is not a formality. Beyond Meat's market cap is around $263 million, which puts it in speculative territory for most investors. The institutional buying happening right now suggests some sophisticated money sees option value in the rebrand and the clean-label pivot.

In my opinion, Beyond Meat's late-stage rebrand and collapsing core business suggest this isn't a turnaround story, but a company running out of viable options. This is not a stock for investors looking for a clear path to profitability. The Trump administration's 2026 dietary guidelines, emphasizing animal proteins over plant-based options, haven't helped align it with the cultural moment. The company is trying to reinvent itself in an environment that is not interested in that reinvention -- at least not yet.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.