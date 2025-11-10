Beyond Meat, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$110.69 million, or -$1.44 per share. This compares with -$26.58 million, or -$0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$36.28 million or -$0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to $70.22 million from $81.01 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $60 Mln - $65 Mln

