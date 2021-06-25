Beyond Meat (BYND) Dips As Dunkin' Cuts Sausage Sandwich Offering

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND, which has been strongly focused on expanding its presence in renowned retail spots, saw its shares slide 2.4% on Jun 24, as sources revealed that a number of Dunkin' Donuts locations stopped offering Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich. The Beyond Sausage sandwich, which was earlier sold at all of Dunkin’s around 9,000 locations, will now be available only at some hundreds of their U.S. restaurants, per media reports.



Industry experts suggested that the move came as part of lower-than-expected sales of the Beyond Meat sandwich at Dunkin’ Donuts. Clearly, the discontinuation of the Beyond Sausage sandwich from Dunkin’s menu weighed on investors’ sentiments.



Apart from this, soft foodservice sales amid the pandemic-led sluggish food-away-from-home trends have been a concern for Beyond Meat. This was evident in its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein sales from this channel declined 26% in the United States and 44% in International regions. Moreover, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has been grappling with higher operating expenses such as transportation, warehouse and freight costs, among others. Nevertheless, the foodservice space is likely to see a rebound, with curbs being lifted and things reopening. Also, a robust retail channel has continued to be a key upside for Beyond Meat, owing to favorable demand trends. Moreover, the company’s sturdy product offerings and partnerships have been yielding results and are likely to keep it well positioned for growth.



Focus on Expansion

Beyond Meat continues to expand its product offerings at retail outlets globally as well as engage in prudent innovation, thanks to the rising popularity of plant-based meat options. The company recently expanded the presence of its Beyond Meatballs across 2,100 stores of Walmart WMT. Earlier this year, the company launched Beyond Sausage Hot Italian and Cookout Classic across Walmart stores. Prior to that, the company expanded its offerings at Walmart to include Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage in the fresh meat aisle, while the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties were added in the freezer aisle.



By expanding its partnership with Walmart, the company expects to meet the rising demand for plant-based meat products and unlock new potentials in this space. Moreover, Beyond Meat is expected to benefit from Walmart’s deep-rooted and widespread presence in the retail sector. Additionally, the company is expanding its distribution capabilities by teaming up with companies like The Kroger Co. KR, Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter and Albertsons, to name a few.



When it comes to bolstering product offerings, we note that Beyond Meat has been actively undertaking innovation. This year, the company teamed up with Yum! Brands to develop exclusive plant-based products. The company also partnered with PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to form a new joint-venture entity — The PLANeT Partnership, LLC. The venture seeks to develop, produce and market innovative plant-based protein snacks and beverages.



Beyond Meat prides itself on being a leading provider of healthy plant-based meat alternatives whose products are made from simple ingredients and contain no GMOs or bioengineered components. The company has been undertaking prudent measures to boost production and distribution capacity across Europe, China, Australia and other key markets globally.



Shares of the company have gained 1.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.

