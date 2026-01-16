Beyond Meat Builds on Protein Strengths With Launch of Beyond Immerse

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is sharpening its focus on cleaner ingredients and nutrition-led innovation, supported by platforms such as Beyond Steak and Beyond Ground, which aim to deliver improved taste, texture and nutritional profiles while addressing evolving consumer preferences for simpler, more transparent formulations.



In its latest launch, the company has introduced Beyond Immerse, an innovative blend of plant-based protein, fiber, antioxidants and electrolytes created to replenish the body with every refreshing sip. The range will come in three bright, refreshing flavors, Peach Mango, Lemon Lime and Orange Tangerine, and will be available for a limited time exclusively through the Beyond Test Kitchen.



Beyond Immerse is available in two formulations, offering 10 grams of protein with about 60 calories or 20 grams of protein with about 100 calories. Both variants are made with pea protein and contain seven grams of fiber, along with vitamin C, antioxidants and electrolytes, supporting muscle, gut and immune health.



The beverage is free from GMOs and sugar alcohols, aligning with clean-label trends and health-conscious consumer preferences. The move reflects Beyond Meat’s broader ambition to position itself as a diversified, protein-focused nutrition company rather than solely a meat-alternative brand.



Beyond Immerse will be offered exclusively for a limited time on Beyond Test Kitchen, BYND’s direct-to-consumer platform and hub for early access to new product innovations and limited-edition releases. By tapping into the rapidly expanding functional protein drink market, Beyond Meat aims to leverage its brand equity and protein expertise while diversifying revenue streams and adapting to evolving consumer habits.

What’s More For BYND?

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have rallied 61.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 6.5% growth. Beyond Meat has emphasized progress on its transformation initiatives and strengthened its balance sheet for improved liquidity. It is also focused on implementing sizable cost reductions and pursuing targeted growth opportunities, expressing confidence in its long-term recovery trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With disciplined cost actions, a more focused operating model and a continued emphasis on product quality, Beyond Meat appears positioned for gradual operational improvement as the execution progresses.

Other Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI is a key distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods' current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.4% and 197.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.



McCormick & Company MKC is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors, and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. MKC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKC’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.9% and 6.4%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which specializes in nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 18.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.9%, on average.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

