Is Beyond Meat Beyond Saving?

Key Points

Operating margin was negative in the first quarter, and sales were down across all categories.

The company is launching new products sold at major U.S. supermarkets.

It's entering new categories and launching a plant-based protein drink.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has been struggling for years now, and its stock is down 97% from its first-day closing price. As of this writing, it trades for less than $1. That puts it in prime meme stock territory, and while it did enjoy a jump a few weeks ago, it's already come back down.

Is there any hope left for the company, and an opportunity to buy into a recovery? Or is it a major value trap?

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An idea ahead of its time?

Plant-based foods seemed to be having a long moment when Beyond Meat first went public. There were several players in plant-based meats and other foods, and sales were soaring. But that moment has passed, and while some competitors have disappeared from the scene, Beyond Meat's sales have been declining since they reached a high in 2022. Revenue was down 15% year over year in the 2026 first quarter.

Profitability has also been pressured, and there have been some quarters where even gross margin was negative. It was 3.4% in the first quarter, but Beyond Meat's operating margin was negative 70.6%.

The declines were across the board, which makes it hard to see how Beyond Meat can stage a comeback. It has a retail division as well as a fast-food service category, and it partners with restaurant chains like TGI Fridays, BurgerFi, and Boa Steakhouse. Both of these categories, as well as the international segment, had lower year-over-year sales in the first quarter. Some retail outlets have stopped carrying the brand, and some partner restaurant chains, like McDonald's, never took off.

There have been many positive updates over the past few years, including an expanded deal with Walmart last year that briefly sent the stock higher, and it continues to launch new products, such as plant-based breakfast sausage and spicy buffalo chicken pieces. It's sold by major national supermarkets like Kroger and Amazon's Whole Foods.

Has the time finally come?

CEO Ethan Brown remains confident about the future, and said that he believes the core business "will deliver substantial long-term value."

One interesting new direction the company is taking is in the "functional food and beverage" category. It's launching a protein drink called Beyond Immerse that offers plant-based protein as a beverage, and it fits nicely into the trend of protein shakes and coffees popular today. However, it's a new and small piece of the whole, and it's uncertain whether the product is going to take off.

Moving into new categories that work with its existing mission and branding could be an important part of its recovery efforts, and I wouldn't say Beyond Meat is beyond saving. But considering where the company is today, it's still too early to buy into any recovery.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Beyond Meat, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.