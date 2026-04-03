Is Beyond Meat Beyond Hope? A Deep Read On Its Price Outlook

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is a quality product, but a company facing many headwinds. As optimistic as the outlook once was, it now looks like a dead investment, one investors should avoid.

Factors, including the profit outlook, dilution, short interest, and analyst estimates, suggest that share prices are likely to fall further. The only good news is that institutions seem to be buying the weakness, suggesting there might be a shred of hope left.

MarketBeat data reveals the group owning more than 50% of the shares, even with the float nearly 30% short, and accumulating on balance.

The data reflects quarterly accumulation for four consecutive quarters, with activity ramping into Q1 2026, and the pace hitting record highs. The only bad news from this vector is that selling also ramped, hitting a long-term high, suggesting that volatility, if nothing else, should be expected in the share price. The risk is that the fiscal Q4 2025 results and fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) guidance will undermine sentiment, leading to a shift in balance.

Beyond Meat Sinks on Weak Results and Guidance

Beyond Meat has numerous headwinds, beginning and ending with the cost of its product. At approximately twice the price of traditional meat, and consumers being more price-conscious than ever, it is no surprise that volume is also weak. The company’s $61.59 million in net Q4 revenue not only fell nearly 20% year-over-year (YOY), but it fell short of the consensus, and the outlook for Q1 isn’t better. Weakness was seen in both core categories, led by a 23.7% decline in Foodservice and 6.5% decline in Retail. Volumetrically, sales declined by 22%, offset by a slight increase in revenue per pound.

The margin news is mixed with non-cash one-offs affecting results at differing levels. The critical takeaways are that the company’s actual losses increased as revenue deleveraged, leaving the GAAP earnings at negative 29 cents, more than 20 cents worse than analysts feared. The company made improvements to its balance sheet, including capitalization, and has a runway to work with, but isn’t expected to profit anytime soon. The best-case scenario is sometime in the early 2030s, but that is uncertain and a long way off.

Guidance, as is normally the case, triggered market activity. The company, citing uncertainty and headwinds, issued a tepid outlook including only the first fiscal quarter of the year. As it stands, the company expects $58 million at the midpoint of its range, approximately $5 million or 800 bps worse than the consensus forecast. The likely outcome is that results will remain weak in upcoming quarters, sustaining negative sentiment among analysts.

Analysts and Short-Sellers Weigh on BYND Share Prices

Analyst sentiment trends are bearish and likely to deteriorate following the 2026 guidance update. The eight tracked by MarketBeat pegged the stock at Strong Sell going into the report; the most likely outcome is that they reduce price targets and begin to reduce coverage.

The price target range assumes some upside as of early April 2026, with the stock trading below the low end, but investors shouldn’t expect much beyond price targets falling.

Short interest is a problem and one not likely to go away soon. The short volume is down compared to the peaks, but rising from early 2026 lows and very high near 30%. The guidance update is more likely to accelerate short selling than to end it, keeping downward pressure on stock prices at a maximum. In this environment, share prices may fall below the 2025 lows, bringing another problem into play. Delisting and reverse stock splits.

Beyond Meat has already received a non-compliance letter warning of delisting.

The company has until later this year for its stock to trade above $1 for 10 consecutive days. While possible, it seems unlikely, given the circumstances, and a reverse stock split is likely. In this scenario, BYND’s shareholder value is circling the drain and about to disappear forever.

The primary catalyst this year will be success in the protein drink category, which appears to be gaining traction, and improved financial results. The company hopes to log positive adjusted EBITDA by year-end, an affirmation of improving financial conditions. Protein drinks, surprisingly, are worth upwards of $29 billion this year and expected to grow at a high-single-digit compound annual global growth rate for the foreseeable future.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.